Warren De La Salle tacks win on Chicago St. Patrick 38-13

Warren De La Salle earned a convincing 38-13 win over Chicago St. Patrick at Warren De La Salle Collegiate High on August 27 in Michigan football action.

The Pilots' domination showed as they carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 intermission score.

The Pilots drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Shamrocks after the first quarter.

