Virden North Mac tenderizes Pleasant Plains 66-7

Virden North Mac didn't tinker around with Pleasant Plains. A 66-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 22-7 lead over Pleasant Plains.

Virden North Mac's offense roared to a 38-7 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.

Virden North Mac's domination showed as it carried a 60-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

