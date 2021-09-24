Virden North Mac sets a fast pace to trip Pittsfield 48-2

Virden North Mac took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Pittsfield 48-2 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Olney Richland County and Pittsfield took on Auburn on September 10 at Pittsfield High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 20-0 lead over Pittsfield.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 26-0 lead over the Saukees at the intermission.
Virden North Mac's power showed as it carried a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.