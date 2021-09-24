Virden North Mac sets a fast pace to trip Pittsfield 48-2

Virden North Mac took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Pittsfield 48-2 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 20-0 lead over Pittsfield.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 26-0 lead over the Saukees at the intermission.

Virden North Mac's power showed as it carried a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

