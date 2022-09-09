Virden North Mac rally stops Vandalia 40-7

Virden North Mac saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Vandalia 40-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Vandalia, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Virden North Mac through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Vandals' expense.

Virden North Mac pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

