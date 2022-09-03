 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac posts win at Piasa Southwestern's expense 26-9

Virden North Mac handed Piasa Southwestern a tough 26-9 loss during this Illinois football game.

Virden North Mac opened with a 2-0 advantage over Piasa Southwestern through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a small 20-9 gap over the Piasa Birds at the intermission.

Virden North Mac steamrolled to a 26-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

