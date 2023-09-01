Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Miners with a 22-14 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Virden North Mac and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.