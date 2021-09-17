Virden North Mac buries New Berlin under avalanche of points 40-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Virden North Mac turned out the lights on New Berlin 40-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
Recently on September 3 , New Berlin squared up on Auburn in a football game . For more, click here.
Virden North Mac breathed fire in front of New Berlin 24-6 to begin the second quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as the Panthers and the Pretzels were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.