Virden North Mac buries New Berlin under avalanche of points 40-6

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Virden North Mac turned out the lights on New Berlin 40-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Recently on September 3 , New Berlin squared up on Auburn in a football game . For more, click here.

Virden North Mac breathed fire in front of New Berlin 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as the Panthers and the Pretzels were both scoreless.

