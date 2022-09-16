Villa Grove unloads on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 40-19

The force was strong for Villa Grove as it pierced Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during Friday's 40-19 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove an 18-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 40-0 gap over the Broncos at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop got within 40-13.

The Broncos enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

