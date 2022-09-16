 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Villa Grove unloads on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 40-19

  • 0

The force was strong for Villa Grove as it pierced Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during Friday's 40-19 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove an 18-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 40-0 gap over the Broncos at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop got within 40-13.

The Broncos enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on September 2 , Villa Grove squared off with Colfax Ridgeview in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News