Villa Grove proves to be too much for Arcola 20-6

Villa Grove dumped Arcola 20-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 21.

The Blue Devils fought to a 12-6 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Riders 8-0 in the last stanza.

