Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's trick is no treat for Kansas Tri-County Coop 55-6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 55-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop at Villa Grove-Heritage Coop on October 8 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove-Heritage Coop a 35-6 lead over Kansas Tri-County Coop.
The Blue Devils' reign showed as they carried a 55-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and final quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.