Victory lap starts early as Mt. Zion sprints past Lincoln 27-22

Mt. Zion's fast beginning disarmed Lincoln in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 27-22 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 20-8 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-8.

The Braves and the Railsplitters were engaged in a giant affair at 27-8 as the fourth quarter started.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Lincoln's finishing flurry, but Mt. Zion swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

