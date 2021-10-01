 Skip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Pittsfield's win over New Berlin 29-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Pittsfield squeeze New Berlin 29-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

Pittsfield's offense jumped to a 6-0 lead over New Berlin at the intermission.

Pittsfield's determination showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 17, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Virden North Mac on September 17 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

