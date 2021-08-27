Vice-grip defense fuels Normal's win over Bloomington 35-0

Normal corralled Bloomington's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in Illinois high school football action on August 27.
The Ironmen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead over the Purple Raiders.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
