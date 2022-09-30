 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Jacksonville's win over Decatur Eisenhower 48-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Jacksonville bottled Decatur Eisenhower 48-0 on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Crimsons fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Jacksonville struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 50-0 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on September 16 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

