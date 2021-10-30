Vice-grip defense fuels Fairbury Prairie Central's win over Chicago King 55-0

Fairbury Prairie Central unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago King in a 55-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

The Hawks made the first move by forging a 48-0 margin over the Jaguars after the first quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central's upper-hand showed as it carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for Chicago King as it could not cut into its deficit in the second and final quarters.

