Vice-grip defense fuels Eureka's win over Tremont 50-0

Eureka's defense throttled Tremont, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Eureka darted in front of Tremont 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets' offense breathed fire in front for a 36-0 lead over the Turks at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

