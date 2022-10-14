Vice-grip defense fuels Downs Tri-Valley's win over Eureka 6-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley's defense kept Eureka under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 6-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Eureka faced off on October 15, 2021 at Eureka High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on El Paso-Gridley on September 30 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

