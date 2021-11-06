Vice-grip defense fuels Downs Tri-Valley's win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Downs Tri-Valley on Saturday as it blanked Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.
In recent action on October 22, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Eureka on October 22 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For a full recap, click here.
Downs Tri-Valley jumped in front of Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 halftime score.
Downs Tri-Valley's authority showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
