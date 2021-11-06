Vice-grip defense fuels Downs Tri-Valley's win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Downs Tri-Valley on Saturday as it blanked Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 6.

Downs Tri-Valley jumped in front of Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 halftime score.

Downs Tri-Valley's authority showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.