Vice-grip defense fuels Decatur St. Teresa's win over Macon Meridian 62-0

Decatur St. Teresa's impenetrable defense prompted a 62-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in Illinois high school football on September 16.
Recently on September 2 , Decatur St Teresa squared off with Belleville Althoff Catholic in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.