Vice-grip defense fuels Biggsville West Central's win over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Biggsville West Central stuffed Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 23.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
