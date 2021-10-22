Tuscola takes victory lap over Macon Meridian 33-7

Tuscola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Macon Meridian 33-7 on October 22 in Illinois football.
Recently on October 8 , Macon Meridian squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
Tuscola's offense jumped to a 20-7 lead over Macon Meridian at halftime.
Tuscola's determination showed as it carried a 33-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for Macon Meridian as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.
