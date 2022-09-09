Tuscola survives for narrow win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-25

Tuscola finally found a way to top Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-25 on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Tuscola jumped in front of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-25 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.
