Tuscola notched a win against Carlyle 49-30 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Tuscola a 21-14 lead over Carlyle.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 28-22.

Tuscola jumped to a 42-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.