Tuscola handed Arcola a tough 20-7 loss on August 27 in Illinois football.

Tuscola took charge to a 20-0 bulge over Arcola as the fourth quarter began.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-0.

The Warriors moved in front of the Purple Riders 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

