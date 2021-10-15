 Skip to main content
Tuscola gallops past Warrensburg-Latham 15-3

Playing with a winning hand, Tuscola trumped Warrensburg-Latham 15-3 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

Tuscola's offense jumped to a 9-3 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Warrensburg-Latham squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

