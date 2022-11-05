Tuscola ekes out victory against Jacksonville Routt Catholic 29-26

Tuscola posted a narrow 29-26 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Tuscola and Jacksonville Routt Catholic fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-13 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Tuscola and Jacksonville Routt Catholic were both scoreless.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-13 points differential.

