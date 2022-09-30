Tuscola delivers smashing punch to stump Clinton 29-7

Tuscola's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 29-7 blowout on September 30 in Illinois football.
Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 16-0 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.
Tuscola charged to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 16, Tuscola faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 16 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
