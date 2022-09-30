Tuscola delivers smashing punch to stump Clinton 29-7

Tuscola's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 29-7 blowout on September 30 in Illinois football.

Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 16-0 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.

Tuscola charged to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

