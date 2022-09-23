Tuscola baffles Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Tuscola as it controlled Moweaqua Central A&M's offense 13-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Tuscola took control in the third quarter with a 7-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 6-0 in the last stanza.

