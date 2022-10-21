 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Triad exerts defensive dominance to doom Lincoln 28-0

Troy Triad unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Lincoln in a 28-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Troy Triad drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Troy Triad and Lincoln were both scoreless.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Recently on October 7, Lincoln squared off with Effingham in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

