Tremont staggers Eureka with punishing performance 48-17

Tremont's river of points eventually washed away Eureka in a 48-17 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Tremont broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-17 lead over Eureka.

Eureka took a 17-16 lead over Tremont heading to the intermission locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

