Tremont earns narrow win over Madison 28-20

Tremont found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Madison 28-20 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 25.
Tremont jumped in front of Madison 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
Tremont put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Madison 20-14 in the last stanza.
