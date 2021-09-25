 Skip to main content
Tremont earns narrow win over Madison 28-20

Tremont found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Madison 28-20 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 25.

Recently on September 10 , Tremont squared up on LeRoy in a football game . Click here for a recap

Tremont jumped in front of Madison 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

Tremont put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Madison 20-14 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

