Tremont buries Minonk Fieldcrest under avalanche of points 50-14

Tremont rolled past Minonk Fieldcrest for a comfortable 50-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
