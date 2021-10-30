Tremont blanks Momence 19-0

Tremont corralled Momence's offense and never let go to fuel a 19-0 victory on October 30 in Illinois football action.

The Turks darted in front of the Redskins 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Tremont's offense took charge to a 19-0 lead over Momence at the intermission.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and final quarters.

