Tough tussle: Pekin breaks free from Dunlap 28-19

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pekin wore a victory shine after clipping Dunlap 28-19 at Dunlap High on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Pekin drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.
The Dragons registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Pekin moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Pekin and Dunlap squared off with September 10, 2021 at Pekin High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
