Tough tussle: Pekin breaks free from Dunlap 28-19

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pekin wore a victory shine after clipping Dunlap 28-19 at Dunlap High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Pekin drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

The Dragons registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Pekin moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.