Tough tussle: Downs Tri-Valley steps past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Downs Tri-Valley's locker room after Saturday's 47-42 win against Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over Downs Tri-Valley.

The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over the Rockets.

The Vikings withstood the Rockets' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

