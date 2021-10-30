Tough tussle: Downs Tri-Valley steps past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Downs Tri-Valley's locker room after Saturday's 47-42 win against Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Recently on October 15 , Downs Tri-Valley squared up on Eureka in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over Downs Tri-Valley.
The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over the Rockets.
The Vikings withstood the Rockets' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.