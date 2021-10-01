Tough tussle: Chicago St. Rita steps past La Grange Park Nazareth 42-39

Chicago St. Rita edged La Grange Park Nazareth in a close 42-39 encounter in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

The Roadrunners showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over the Mustangs as the first quarter ended.

The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Chicago St. Rita got the better of the final-quarter scoring 42-33 to finish the game in style.

