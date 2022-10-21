Tough tussle: Chicago Kenwood breaks free from Chicago Phillips 14-12

Chicago Kenwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Phillips 14-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
In recent action on October 13, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Lane Tech on October 7 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
