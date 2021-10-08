Too wild to tame: Normal Community West topples Danville 28-14

No quarter was granted as Normal Community West blunted Danville's plans 28-14 in Illinois high school football on October 8.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Normal Community West's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Danville at halftime.
The Wildcats' might showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
