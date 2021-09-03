Too wild to tame: Chicago St. Rita topples Louisville Trinity 27-14

Chicago St. Rita notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Louisville Trinity 27-14 at Louisville Trinity High on September 3 in Kentucky football action.

Chicago St. Rita darted over Louisville Trinity when the fourth quarter began 21-7.

Chicago St. Rita fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at Louisville Trinity's expense.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

