Too wild to tame: Chicago Richards Career topples Chicago Agricultural Science 30-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Richards Career prevailed over Chicago Agricultural Science 30-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
In recent action on October 13, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Richards Career took on Chicago Hyde Park on October 8 at Chicago Richards Career Academy. For more, click here.
