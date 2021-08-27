 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Tolono Unity knocks out Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Riding a wave of production, Tolono Unity dunked Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Tolono Unity's leg-up showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-7 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

