Too much punch: Tolono Unity knocks out Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28

Riding a wave of production, Tolono Unity dunked Fairbury Prairie Central 41-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.
Tolono Unity's leg-up showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets' offense darted to a 27-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-7 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.
