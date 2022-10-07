Too much punch: Coal City knocks out Peotone 28-14

Coal City stretched out and finally snapped Peotone to earn a 28-14 victory at Peotone High on October 7 in Illinois football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Coalers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Coal City jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
