Too much punch: Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science knocks out Chicago Schurz 28-8

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science grabbed a 28-8 victory at the expense of Chicago Schurz on October 14 in Illinois football.
In recent action on October 1, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Lake View on October 2 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.