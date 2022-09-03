Too much punch: Chicago Payton College Prep knocks out Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 33-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Payton College Prep spurred past Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 33-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Chicago Payton College Prep a 33-6 lead over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science.

The Panthers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Grizzlies would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

