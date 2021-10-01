Too much punch: Champaign Centennial knocks out Bloomington 40-20

 Skip to main content
No quarter was granted as Champaign Centennial blunted Bloomington's plans 40-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

In recent action on September 17, Bloomington faced off against Normal Community West and Champaign Centennial took on Kankakee on September 17 at Kankakee High School. Click here for a recap

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-7 lead over Bloomington.

