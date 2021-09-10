Too much fuss: Pekin stresses Dunlap 27-7

Pekin dumped Dunlap 27-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Pekin faced off against Rock Island and Dunlap took on Galesburg on August 27 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pekin and Dunlap locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Dragons drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.
