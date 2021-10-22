Too much fuss: Lisle stresses Peotone 28-14

Lisle dumped Peotone 28-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
In recent action on October 8, Lisle faced off against Wilmington and Peotone took on Coal City on October 8 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.
