Too much fuss: Breese Mater Dei Catholic stresses Mt. Zion 28-14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic handed Mt. Zion a tough 28-14 loss at Mt. Zion High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
The Knights darted in front of the Braves 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 intermission score.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Knights and the Braves locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
