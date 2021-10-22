Too much fuss: Breese Mater Dei Catholic stresses Mt. Zion 28-14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic handed Mt. Zion a tough 28-14 loss at Mt. Zion High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Knights darted in front of the Braves 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 intermission score.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Knights and the Braves locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.