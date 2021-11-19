Too close for comfort: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edges Rochester 49-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wore a victory shine after clipping Rochester 49-42 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 19.
Rochester started on steady ground by forging a 19-7 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at halftime over the Cyclones.
The Rockets darted a tight margin over the Cyclones as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
In recent action on November 6, Rochester faced off against Paris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bethalto Civic Memorial on November 6 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. For more, click here.
