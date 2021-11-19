Too close for comfort: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edges Rochester 49-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wore a victory shine after clipping Rochester 49-42 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 19.

Rochester started on steady ground by forging a 19-7 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at halftime over the Cyclones.

The Rockets darted a tight margin over the Cyclones as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

