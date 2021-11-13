Too close for comfort, Moweaqua Central A & M strains past Arcola 21-19

Moweaqua Central A & M found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Arcola 21-19 in Illinois high school football action on November 13.

Moweaqua Central A & M opened with a 7-6 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.

Moweaqua Central A & M's offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over Arcola at the intermission.

The Raiders took control in the third quarter with a 21-6 advantage over the Purple Riders.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Arcola's finishing flurry, but Moweaqua Central A & M swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

